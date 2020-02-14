Sanford gets first NHL hat trick as Blues lead Vegas 4-3 after second

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game tying goal in the second period during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

The question that hung over the Blues going into their game Thursday against Vegas was how the team would handle their first game since teammate Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.Zach Sanford was clearly ready.Sanford had his first NHL hat trick, scoring twice in the first period and again in the second, and Mackenzie MacEachern had the other as the Blues lead the Golden Knights 4-3 after two periods in Las Vegas.Sanford had two goals last Tuesday against Carolina and has seven goals in eight games since the All-Star break.It took just 25 seconds for Sanford to score, firing in a wrist shot from the left dot for the quickest goal for the Blues this season. Vegas answered with two goals in about 4 1/2 minutes, both by Max Pacioretty. The first came just nine seconds into a power play, and the second came 6:34 into the period to make it 2-1.

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

Sanford evened the game with his 10th goal of the season. Robert Bortuzzo, back in the lineup because of Bouwmeester being out, took a shot that was blocked before it got to goalie Malcolm Subban, but Sanford grabbed the loose puck and with a nice forehand to backhand move put it in.With 4:17 to go in the first, MacEachern had the puck brush past him after a tip by Ivan Barbashev of a Vince Dunn goal. The goal was initially given Barbashev, which would have given him goals in two straight games, sort of, since he scored before the Anaheim game was suspended. That goal, however, won’t count as official until the game is completed. At the time, the Blues had three goals on six shots on goal.Just over five minutes into the second period, Sanford was in front of the net and put in a rebound of a shot by Alex Pietrangelo. Sanford is now tied for fifth on the Blues in goals.Vegas cut the lead to one on a power-play goal by Jonathan Marchessault with 1:02 to go in the period. Ryan O’Reilly had broken his stick and Vegas was able to work the puck until Marchessault could get his shot.Prior to the Blues’ game on Thursday night in Las Vegas, the host Golden Knights invited their fans to come down and sign a get-well banner for Bouwmeester, who is still in a hospital in Orange County California, after his cardiac episode on Tuesday.In Anaheim, where Bouwmeester collapsed on Tuesday, the Ducks and the Calgary Flames, Bouwmeester’s former team, had their full teams line up on the blue lines to say “Get Well Soon Jay.”Ironically, there are only five players who don’t have their fathers on this trip, and Sanford and Barbashev are two of them. Sanford’s father died two years ago and Barbashev’s is back in Russia. (Also without fathers on the trip are Kyrou, Troy Brouwer and Niko Mikkola, who was called up on Wednesday.) Sanford has been accompanied on the trip by his former college teammate Brett Glendye.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

Tonight’s game at Vegas is on, and if that seems like stating the obvious, consider that the Blues almost saw a teammate die during Tuesday’s game.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

The Chicago Wolves would seem to be the obvious choice as the Blues’ AHL affiliate for next season.

‘Things are looking very positive,’ Blues GM says after cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game Tuesday hospitalized the veteran defenseman.

GM Armstrong: ‘I told the players, there’s no playbook on how we should react to this. So don’t think that anything you’re feeling is wrong.’

Looks like MacEachern is replacing Kyrou in the lineup Saturday against Dallas.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game tying goal in the second period during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com