Sanford gets Blues going as they get even with Nashville at 3-3 after two

Young St. Louis Blues’ hold a “Get Well Jay” sign during the game as the Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) had a cardiac episode during a game last week. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

The Blues snapped out of some big-time doldrums in the second period, and the rally was started, not surprisingly, by Zach Sanford.Sanford, who scored four goals on Thursday night, scored 4:13 into the second period to start a three-goal period that got the Blues even with Nashville at 3-3 after two periods on Saturday at Enterprise Center. Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who at one point had three goals on five shots on goal in the period.Sanford has five goals in two games and nine goals in nine games since the All-Star break as he just keeps on going. Coming into the season, he had 10 goals in 73 games with the Blues.Sanford got the goal started, skating the puck out of the Blues zone. He gave it to Robert Thomas, who skated into the zone and then gave it to Sammy Blais at the blueline, who found Sanford alone on the right side for his 13th goal of the season.Nashville pushed the lead back to two goals on one by Kyle Turris just 21 seconds later, but less than two minutes after that, Schwartz scored ona power play, redirecting in a shot by Brayden Schenn, who has an assist and a fight so far.With 9:10 to go, Kyrou scored his third goal of the season. Tyler Bozak got in on the forecheck, and while he didn’t touch the puck, his stick knocked the stick of Nashville’s Mattias Ekholm to get the puck to Kyrou at the post and he chipped it in to tie the game.

The Blues had a late power play that produced a lot of chances, but they couldn’t get the go-ahead goal.It was a far cry from the first period where, in their first home game since Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on Tuesday, the Blues looked to still be in a funk at the outset as they were sloppy in just about every aspect of play.It took fights by Schenn and Robert Bortuzzo to finally get the team going, but by then, it was almost halfway through the period. In the first 12 minutes of the period, the Blues had just one shot on goal, and it was by Alex Pietrangelo on a clearance from 165 feet away that happened to be on net. Nashville went up 1-0 on a goal by Viktor Arvidsson, who last time he was in St. Louis got crosschecked by Bortuzzo, who got a four-game suspension for it. This time, Arvidsson shot from a low angle and beat Jake Allen at the near post.The Predators went up 2-0 with 7:37 to go in the first on a goal by Matt Duchene, who finished off a 3-on-2 break and beat Allen, again at the near post.Schenn dropped his gloves and landed some solid rights on Filip Forsberg after the two exchanged crosschecks in front of the Blues net. With 11:01 to go in the period, Bortuzzo, who figured to attract attention, squared off with Jarred Tinordi after an extended exchange of words. Bortuzzo got a hearty pat on the back on the head from Schenn when he entered the penalty box.The Blues had a couple chances. Justin Faulk had a shot that was blocked in front and sat untouched on the ice for several moments and was cleared just before Ivan Barbashev could get to it. The Blues had a power play late in the period but couldn’t get anything from it. Nashville had one even later but couldn’t do anything either, and then with 9.6 seconds to go, David Perron was called for tripping, but they killed that one off too.

