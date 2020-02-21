sanders-says-he-thinks-trump-would-“chew-[bloomberg]-up-and-spit-him-out”-in-a-debate

Leading Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says Michael Bloomberg’s performance at his first debate means President Donald Trump would likely “chew him up and spit him out” in a debate if he were to win the nomination. Sanders spoke to Anderson Cooper Thursday in Las Vegas in an interview to be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, February 23, at 7 p.m. on CBS. Below is part of Cooper’s interview with Sanders, released Friday on “CBS This Morning.” ANDERSON COOPER:  Were you surprised by how unprepared he seemed for some very basic obvious questions at a debate in– BERNIE SANDERS: Yes, I was. ANDERSON COOPER: -Nevada? BERNIE SANDERS:  I was. And– and– and, you know– and if that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I– I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out. ANDERSON COOPER:  Do– are you less worried about Michael Bloomberg? If you were worried about him before, are you less worried now after having that debate?BERNIE SANDERS: I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. And– you know, we’ve never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement. We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election.

