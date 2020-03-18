🔥Sanders campaign denies report it will end after losses to Biden in U.S. presidential nominating contests🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bernie Sanders’ U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday swiftly denied a report that he was abandoning his White House bid after bruising losses to Joe Biden in the most recent round of Democratic Party nominating contests.

In a Twitter post, the campaign communications director, Mike Casca, said a report that Sanders was dropping out of the race was “absolutely false.”

Earlier in the day, a senior adviser said Sanders planned to “assess his campaign” after losing primary elections in three states on Tuesday.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement.

“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” Shakir said.

Former Vice President Biden has emerged as the party’s front-runner to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November’s general election after a string of victories, including a sweep on Tuesday of two prize states – Florida and Illinois – and Arizona. Another big state, Ohio, had also been slated to hold its primary on Tuesday, but state officials postponed it due to the coronavirus crisis.

Biden’s latest wins have given him a nearly insurmountable lead over Sanders of 971 to 737 delegates, according to Edison Research. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to clinch the nomination at July’s Democratic National Convention.