🔥Sanders attacks Biden over “disastrous trade deals” at Detriot rally🔥

The Democratic primary race has gotten heated over the past week as the field of candidates has been narrowed down to just three, including frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Sanders attacked Biden at a Detroit rally, criticizing the former vice president over “disastrous trade deals” and accused him of trying to cut social security. Biden told the Vermont senator to “get real” on Twitter. Nikole Killion reports on where the campaigns stand ahead of the next round of primaries.

