Samsung’s new phone range was unveiled to rounds of applause in February, as the tech world eagerly looking forward to the new S range and a new folding phone.

With an updated naming scheme and an emphasis on the photography capabilities, hopes were running high for this new range of smartphones.

We spent two weeks with the largest of the new S20 range, the S20 Ultra, and though Samsung has refined some elements of its smartphone offering, there are some aspects of the device that we’re questioning.

Here we go…

Samsung S20 Ultra: Design

First things first: this phone is big. The display is 6.9-inches, so bigger even than last year’s Note 10+ at 6.8-inches – the Note range usually runs bigger than the S range but this appears to be a clear example of all smartphone design merging together.

It’s quite unwieldy in how big it is. In general, I prefer using big phones, but this feels oversized. As well, the chunky rear camera layout means it doesn’t sit flat on a surface so if you’re charging it on a desk, you have to be careful the phone doesn’t slide off onto the floor.

The new Galaxy S20 range L-R: S20 in cosmic pink, S20+ in cosmic blue and S20 Ultra in cosmic grey (Samsung )

Another note with regards to the screen – the screen protector the device is shipped with was shoddy. It started peeling off after being stored in my backpack between usage so if you do choose to buy one, take this off straight away and fork out for one that actually will protect your device – Zagg’s InvisibleShield range is usually a good bet.

One improvement Samsung has made with this S20 range is the punch-hole camera on the front of the phone. By moving it to the centre of the screen and shrinking it down, it’s a subtler take on the selfie camera than last year’s range.

Samsung S20 Ultra: Camera

Really, this device is more about the camera than anything else, with Samsung saying that this device can easily replace a DSLR. I haven’t used a DSLR since about 2014 so I can’t say I’m the best judge of how true that statement is.

In terms of the rear camera set-up, the S20 Ultra boosts a 108MP wide camera, 48MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Don’t forget the 100x zoom lens function and a depth vision camera which comes in handy for capturing more light for improved portrait and night-shot images.

Samsung says this 100x zoom is good enough to capture things in space. Really, this depends on how steady your hands are. Whilst waiting for the train with a clear view of the Shard three and a half miles away, I tried to see how defined an image I could capture of the skyscraper using this feature, and it wasn’t great. Take your tripod with you if you want to capture decent images with this feature or maybe just swap down to the S20+ for a 30x zoom if you’re not that bothered.

The normal camera does capture lovely, defined images like this port tonic image. The colours are cooler than the iPhone image which feels more atmospheric, whilst there is some nice blurring of the background to make the colours of the drink stand out more.

In night shots, it outperforms the iPhone 11 Pro too – with vivid colours and sharper detail in the image.

Will you be able to achieve the same performance on the S20+ or the S20? The telephoto lens on the smaller phones isn’t as good as the Ultra’s but the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses remain the same. So really if it’s a supreme camera you want then the Ultra is worth it.

Samsung S20 Ultra: Software

The S20 Ultra runs Android 10, with Samsung’s updated One UI 2 interface. I still find the whole widgets thing on the home screen distracting and it can be a faff to get apps and the like set up in folders but overall it’s simple to use and much better than the skins Samsung used to put out with its phones.

Given that this is an Android 10 device too you get all the benefits from Google’s new software features such as dark mode – which is a delight to use on this phone – smart reply in messages, and focus mode where you can block distractions from apps so you can focus on a task at hand.

The S20 Ultra in cosmic grey (Samsung)

Samsung has also added additional security protections to the S20 range with its Knox mobile security platform. All phones in the range feature a new, secure processor which the company says will protect against hardware-based attacks. You should still take steps to maintain good security hygiene, such as don’t use the same password for multiple accounts, but it’s good to have that extra peace of mind.

Samsung S20 Ultra: Performance

All the phones in the new S20 range feature 5G, though you can get your hands on a 4G version of the normal S20. As a result, I was concerned that this extra connectivity would drain the battery of the S20 Ultra but so far its 5,000 mAh battery has stood up rather well, lasting around two days.

That being said, if you are looking to get a 5G phone, make sure you have connectivity in your area. I was using the Vodafone 5G sim and there is limited coverage in the area where my office is and there is zero coverage in the area where my home is. You can check this using Vodafone’s status checker which is worth doing before you start spending.

The phone also features wireless power share so you can spare some juice to top up your Galaxy Buds+ on the go – though you might not need that given the 11-hour battery life on the earbuds, which stays pretty true to its word.

Samsung S20 Ultra: Verdict

If you like big, chunky phones with standout cameras then you can’t really go wrong with the S20 Ultra. However, it does feel slightly unnecessary and cumbersome to use. Given the effort Samsung has made to upgrade the camera on the S20 and S20+ phones, unless you really want that 100x Zoom and larger device to watch films or game on that big screen, than it might be worth going for one of the phones lower down on the price list.

And if 5G is still out of your price range when it comes to pricing and contracts, the normal S20 (6.2-inch screen) is available as a 4G phone which should be more than suitable as an upgrade.

Samsung S20 Ultra: Price and availability

The Samsung S20 Ultra is available to buy from Friday, March 13. Prices start from £1,199 for the 128GB version at the Carphone Warehouse and go up to £1,399 for the 512GB option, and it is available in two colours: cosmic grey or cosmic black. You’ll get a pair of the wireless Galaxy Buds+ thrown in for free which are honestly worth their £159 price tag for the battery length alone.

Prices for the Galaxy S20 start at £799, going up to £999 for the S20+.