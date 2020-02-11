🔥Samsung Galaxy S20 launch live: Release date, specs and UK prices as Samsung unveils new phones🔥

The day has finally arrived: Samsung is launching its Galaxy S20 range tonight in San Francisco.

With a total of five phones expected to be unveiled, including a new folding phone, we’re going to be covering all the action in London.

Tonight’s event is expected to kick off from 7pm GMT, so make sure to tune it to see just what Samsung has up its sleeves this year.

Here we go.

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event later today:

Samsung has a lot planned in store for tonight’s launch. The company is predicted to announce five new smartphones under its new S20 range: the Galaxy S20, S20 S20 Ultra, along with a few 5G versions and the new Galaxy Z Flip folding phone. Here’s how the new S20 phone could look thanks to OnLeaks x CashKaro, featuring a punch-hold selfie camera on the front of the phone and a quad-camera block on the back. Those hoping the blocky rear camera set-up was left behind in 2019 will be sorely mistaken.

