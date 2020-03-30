🔥Sam Smith to delay and rename new album To Die For amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

Sam Smith will rename and delay their upcoming album in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old artist was set to release their third studio record — initially named To Die For — on June 5.

However, in an emotional statement posted on Twitter, Smith said that “the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right”.

Smith said they would “continue working on the album”, but that some “important changes and additions” would be made.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time,” Smith wrote. “Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!”

Smith added that they would bring out “some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always.”

Four tracks from the now-unnamed album had already been released, including the single To Die For.

Smith’s postponement follows a number of similar delays from other artists waiting to drop new music, such as Haim and Lady Gaga.

