🔥Sam Neill's self-isolation updates will warm your heart🔥

There’s been a lot of doom and gloom in the news recently, as panic over the coronavirus outbreak has swept across the globe.

Countries have been put on lockdown, businesses and schools have been closed and world leaders have urged the general public to practise social distancing, asking people to only go outdoors for essential travel.

Thankfully, there’s been a glimmer of hope among those in isolation, with celebrities bringing a little sunshine to everyone’s days in a series of hilarious moments shared on social media.

Beloved actor Sam Neill, best-known for his role as Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has been keeping fans happy by sharing heart-warming and wholesome content as he self-isolates.

Isolation: Sam Neill is keeping his fans up to date (Getty Images)

Posting on his Twitter feed, the 72-year-old shared a video of what he’d been up to while staying at home.

“Well yesterday, I did something really useful,” he said. “I laundered all my sneakers.

“And I made quite the discovery that I had so many shoes that are pretty much exactly the same.”

Sharing his array of trainers, Neil added: “But boy, do they smell good. I can’t really go anywhere much in them, so I’m in my slippers.”

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

Before signing off, the New Zealand-based star added: “I’m doing fine, and I hope you are too.”

Two days earlier, Neill retweeted a post of him cuddling a small duck, telling his followers: “Be calm, be sensible, be kind, and be safe.”

Neill isn’t the only celebrity pivoting to more uplifting content during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Maya Jama amused her followers by posting a video of her trying, and failing, to start a singsong with her neighbours on their balconies.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot and a host of A-listers clubbed together to cover John Lennon’s hit song, ‘Imagine’.