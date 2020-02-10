🔥Sam Mendes fails to mask his shock after Bong Joon Ho scoops Best Director Oscar🔥

Oscar pundits had their money on Sir Sam Mendes taking home Best Director for 1917 – and judging from his losing face, the filmmaker was certain he would win the accolade too.

As is awards ceremony tradition, the moments before the winner was announced saw cameras trained on all of the nominees; Mendes, Bong Joon Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips.

When Parasite director Bong was then announced as the winner, cheers and applause broke out in the Dolby Theatre but Mendes’ reaction was a little more muted.

The 54-year-old could be seen raising his eyebrows and seemingly making very little effort to mask his surprise.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Winners – In pictures

The moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter:

In his speech, Bong paid tribute to his fellow nominees. He said: “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘the most personal is the most creative.’

“That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.

“When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He’s here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.

Oscars history: Bong Joon Ho was the surprise winner of the night (AFP via Getty Images)

“And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.

“Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you.”

1917 also lost out to Parasite when the South Korean film made history by becoming the first foreign language movie to win Best Picture.

Bong and Parasite co-writer Han Jin-won also took home the Best Original Screenplay accolade, having become the first Asian nominees.

In the acting categories, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt triumphed. See the full list of winners here.