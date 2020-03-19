🔥Salvation at last for Jake, excluded from school at five🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Last year, when Jake Friend was a five-year-old in the reception year of a mainstream south London primary school, he got sent home for “persistent bad behaviour” no less than 28 times. The school said he was out of control and imposed fixed-period exclusions of up to five days each time.

Jake’s mother, Kerry, was at her wits’ end. She could see her son was struggling terribly and that his behaviour was problematic, but she also despaired at the school’s “zero tolerance approach to a boy as young as five”.

Kerry, 36, said: “Jake was falling behind in lessons and he felt frustrated and humiliated when he couldn’t do the work. He would storm out of class, lashing out at anyone in his way.” Diagnostic tests by the National Autistic Society would later reveal that Jake is dyslexic and has autistic spectrum disorder.

Kerry, a manager at a high-street clothing retailer, and her husband, a security guard, found it difficult to cope. “It’s hard to see your son so traumatised in his first year of school,” she said. “The school would call me up to four times a day. I did not know what to do. I reduced my work hours and went part-time to try to deal with the crisis. The school warned us that unless Jake’s behaviour improved he’d be permanently excluded, and suggested we move him to Horizons Academy, a pupil referral unit in Bexley. I was vehemently against this, but I didn’t want a ­permanent exclusion on Jake’s record, aged five.”

Kerry was anxious about the consequences of sending her son to a PRU. The Children’s Commissioner for England published a report last year that said “children excluded from school before age 13 are four times more likely to be in prison by age 24”.

So it was with great reluctance that she visited Horizons, where she was told that Jake could attend for 14 weeks to get support and refocus. Horizons had 90 pupils with small classes. She decided to give it a try — with surprising results.

Jake’s story is salient for several reasons. First, because exclusions from primary schools in England have been soaring, with permanent exclusions up 82 per cent and fixed-term exclusions rising almost 50 per cent in the past five years. Although permanent exclusions in primary schools amount to just 15 per cent of the 7,905 total, the direction of travel, say experts, points to many mainstream schools excluding pupils that could better be supported in a mainstream setting.

Jo Southby, executive head of Horizons Academy, said that Jake’s case is an example of a new kind of child who is being excluded. “In the last two years, we have seen a huge rise in children excluded who have undiagnosed, unmet special needs,” she said. “I am talking about children who have undiagnosed autistic spectrum disorder speech and communication issues and also children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder traits. Of the permanently excluded children sent here, this amounts to 70 to 80 per cent of them. It is regrettable because most of these children could be educated in mainstream schools, if they have the budget and support.”

She added: “I believe the role of a PRU for children excluded before GCSEs is to break their cycle of behaviour and return them to mainstream school, or special provision, if that best supports the pupil’s needs.”

In Jake’s case, Horizons did just that. After 10 weeks, his behaviour was transformed and he was able to move out of the PRU to Aspire Academy, a special school for children with autism or autistic emotional, social or behavioural difficulties. A move back to mainstream in due course is a strong possibility.

How did they do it? Kerry burst into tears as she recalled the process. “On the first day, Jake was terribly apprehensive. He didn’t want to go in and just wanted to stay with me. Those first two weeks were tough, but the teachers at Horizons were phenomenally patient and encouraging. They put a sign on the classroom door, “Come on Jake, you can do this.”

Jake joined a class of six. He did maths, English and social skills, and learned how to communicate. “He would come home with smiley faces on his work and certificates for good work,” said Kerry. “He felt listened to and his behaviour was excellent. By the time he moved to Aspire, he was a different child. They call him their ‘little superstar’. It was a different approach, seeking to support Jake rather than blame and punish him.”

As PRUs go, it should be noted that Horizons is an outlier, achieving results far in excess of the average PRU. Last year, 15 per cent of pupils who took GCSEs there achieved a strong pass in English and maths, 10 times the PRU national average of just 1.6 per cent.

It is also a PRU with a surprisingly progressive philosophy on exclusions. Over the past 10 years, Horizons has not only reduced its roll by half — from over 200 to under 100 today — but together with Bromley Trust Academy, the other PRU nearby, they have piloted an outreach programme setting up nurture provisions in local primary schools. The aim of the outreach is to give children one-to-one support in their mainstream setting and prevent them being sent to a PRU.

Neil Miller, executive head of Bromley Trust Academy, said: “Our primary outreach service now operates in 48 out of 77 primary schools in Bromley, and since we launched it in April 2018, we have helped reduce permanent exclusions from primary schools in our borough from 20 to zero. The model is an example of a successful preventative service and is a resounding success. If we had funds to offer outreach in our secondary schools, we could significantly reduce permanent exclusions there as well.”

The annual cost of the Bromley ­programme is £150,000, involving three full-time staff, yet the savings to the borough of having to fund fewer PRU places, at £18,000 per head, are ­substantial.

In Bexley’s case, the outreach programme, costing £280,000, operates across 30 local primary and nine secondary schools and involves work with about 400 children, none of whom got permanently excluded last year.

Dr Sam Parrett, group principal of the multi-academy London South East Academies Trust, which owns both Horizons and Bromley Trust Academy, added: “We believe that with more outreach, you can reduce the number of children in PRUs by up to 50 per cent.

“The Standard’s £1 million campaign to back more inclusion units in mainstream schools and highlight unnecessary permanent exclusions is something we strongly support. But the sector should also think about backing our model. Because harnessing the ­trauma-informed skills of good PRUs to go into mainstream schools is a very smart use of PRU resources. The Government should take note and roll out our outreach programme countrywide.”