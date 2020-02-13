🔥Sajid Javid says he had 'no choice' but to resign but says Boris Johnson still has his 'full support'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sajid Javid has said he was left with “no option” but to quit as Chancellor after Boris Johnson demanded he sack all his political advisers.

The MP said he was “pleased” that the PM wanted him to remain in the post, but that he was “unable to accept the conditions” Mr Johnson imposed.

He told Sky News said: “It’s been a huge honour to serve as Chancellor of the Exchequer and whilst I was very pleased that the Prime Minister wanted to reappoint me, I was unable to accept the conditions that he had attached.

“I felt like I was left with no option other than to resign.”

When asked if he had been driven out by Dominic Cummings, Mr Javid added: “The conditions that were attached was a requirement that I replace all my political advisors.

“These are people who have incredibly hard not just on behalf of the government but for the whole country and have done a fantastic job.”

The first requirement was to replace his special advisers, whom No 10 believed had broken ranks by announcing the Chancellor’s backing for HS2, and kite-flying on a Mansion Tax and cutting tax relief on pensions.

The second condition was a new economic unit, jointly run between No 10 and the Treasury, which would effectively mean handing partial control over his department to the PM’s office.

Mr Javid baulked, in particular at being ordered to sack his aides, saying “no self-respecting minister” could bow to such terms.

Rishi Sunak was instantly promoted to replace him – the swiftness seen as a sign that No 10 was fully prepared for its ultimatum to trigger a departure.

Mr Javid added that his successor had his “full support”, as did Mr Johnson and the Government.

A source close to the Prime Minister said they had hoped Mr Javid would not resign, adding: “There is no ill will towards the former Chancellor.

“But the relationship between the PM’s office and the Treasury is the most important in Government.”