🔥Sajid Javid relentlessly mocked online after unveiling new 50p Brexit coin🔥

Sajid Javid was all smiles when he unveiled the new 50p Brexit coin to mark the UK’s departure from the EU on January 31 but an image of the Chancellor holding the currency has since been used to mock him.

The Tory MP was likened to Gollum from Lord of the Rings and the Simpsons’ Charles Montgomery Burns on two edited memes that were tweeted.

The inscription on the coin that says “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” was also changed for comedic effect.

This person edited the Queen to show his disapprovement

This is a stark reminder of the value of the British Pound in relation to the Euro after the 31st January 2020 #Brexit50p pic.twitter.com/JBJ8mplZW7 — Colin Jellie (@Jelliewobbler) January 26, 2020

Mr Javid was compared to Gollum

Enjoy the #brexit50p, hope it makes u happy.Dear lord, what a sad little life, Sajid.U ruined my future completely so you could have the 50p and I hope now u can spend it on lessons in grace and decorum because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on pic.twitter.com/qkpb1g9I7B — reeve (@reece_penn) January 26, 2020

There was also a shout for him looking like Burns from the Simpsons

Sajid Javid: When people suffer as the coins in their pockets are fewer and worth less, I want them to remember why…#Brexit50p pic.twitter.com/UTT8EA0ro8 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 26, 2020

Someone offered a controversial replacement for Her Majesty

I prefer this one. #Brexit50p pic.twitter.com/CZIKTd4hvb — Jim QC 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Jim_Watford) January 26, 2020

Others are still not happy the UK is leaving the European Union

Come on, all you need is a permanent marker. 10 million in circulation would get the message across quite nicely. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/AHsdyE9tw3 — Mrs Karen Hoyles 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@devonlass) January 26, 2020

There were mentions of previous 50p coins people preferred

I like this one better. #Brexit50p #brexitcoin pic.twitter.com/fHC2w31d8g — Joe Schmo (@joeschmoagogo) January 26, 2020

Forgot about your love of coins, must admit the brexit 50p wont be on the top of my list either 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺😥 pic.twitter.com/bcNnotEqkI — Andy the Steward (@Andy_Notman) January 26, 2020

Mr Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of the original departure date of October 31.

But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

About three million Brexit coins will enter circulation around the UK from Friday, with a further seven million to be added later in the year.

Mr Javid, who is Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of Brexit 50p coins, and will present one to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

As part of the launch of the coin, the Royal Mint will open its doors for 24 hours to let people strike their own commemorative Brexit coins.

The European Parliament is expected to vote to approve the Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday, after the PM signed the treaty paving the way for the UK to leave on January 31.