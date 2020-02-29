🔥Sajid Javid leads congratulations for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds after engagment and baby announcement🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sajid Javid was one of the first people to congratulate Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who have announced they are engaged and expecting a baby in early summer.

A spokesman revealed on Saturday evening that the couple “very please” to announce their engagement and that Ms Symonds is pregnant.

The PM has been dating Carrie Symonds, 31, since early 2019 and made history as the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street after moving in last July.

While messages of congratulations for the couple have now started flooding in, others have expressed scepticism about the announcement’s timing following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam, amid an alleged bullying row with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sajid Javid was one of the first to offer his congratulations, despite recently resigning from Government after a dispute with Mr Johnson, tweeting that it is “wonderful news!”

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson was also quick to congratulate the PM on Twitter, with the MSP writing: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.”

Ms Davidson, who had been critical of Mr Johnson during the European referendum campaign, stepped down as Scottish leader last year to spend more time with her young family.

Members of the Cabinet have joined in the public well-wishing towards the couple.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Congratulations Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds – wonderful news!”

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, called the baby and wedding announcement “lovely news”.

The Conservative MP said: “Congratulations to both Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds. Happy news!”

However, others have been sceptical about the timing of the announcement from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s personal news follows the sensational resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam, the most senior civil servant at the Home Office, after an alleged argument with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Labour Peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, a former MP of 26 years, said on Twitter: “Wonder why they announced it today?”

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols tweeted: “Congratulations to the happy couple notwithstanding, it’s truly remarkable that the announcement JUST HAPPENED to be on the day of the unprecedented resignation of top Home Office official Sir Philip Rutnam who will be taking a case of constructive dismissal against the Govt.”

Labour MP Florence Eshalomi also said it was “very convenient” for the Prime Minister and Ms Symonds to make their announcement on Saturday.

“Very convenient for this news to be announced today,” said the Vauxhall MP, who followed her comments with a series of puzzled and baby-related emojis.

Political commentator Robert Peston has also pointed out the “coincidence” tweeting: “I am sure just a total coincidence but certainly convenient that the home office perm sec’s angry divorce from government is now fighting with the PM’s marriage and imminent baby for front page coverage.”

Pitches are already being made by MPs for the Prime Minister’s wedding to take place in their constituency.

Sacked former Scottish secretary David Mundell said on Twitter: “Gretna Green is a great place for a wedding.”