Saint Motel challenges itself and fans with ‘dramatic’ new EP

1 of 3

Greg Erwin, left, and A/J Jackson of Saint Motel perform at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Napa, Calif.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A.J. Jackson from the band Saint Motel performs on day two of the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Is a soundtrack really a soundtrack if there’s no movie attached to it? Yes, according to Saint Motel.Lead singer A.J. Jackson says the Los Angeles-based modern pop band’s new five-song EP “is basically a movie that doesn’t exist.”“The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1” features the song “Van Horn,” which the group recently performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” along with “Old Soul,” “Sisters,” “Diane Mozart” and “Save Me.”The album is part of a planned trilogy. The second and third parts have been recorded and will be released later. Throughout the three parts, listeners meet different characters; the first part ends with a call to action that will be explored later.This isn’t the first time Saint Motel has gone its own way. On its previous album, “saintmotelevision,” the band released a virtual-reality component for each song.“That was a lot of work and a lot of time to do that,” Jackson says. “We definitely don’t shy away from weird ideas. I think part of what any artist has to do is challenge themselves and push the boundaries of what they’re used to doing and what they can do. You have to keep thinking of ways to expand and integrate with other art forms.”With “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1,” he says, the whole band was on board.“We wanted to do this in three parts,” Jackson says. “By putting the music out in parts, people have time to marinate (in) the music. … We give the listeners time to experience the whole thing,” rather than a song or two that end up on the radio.

Saint Motel

Photo by Catie Laffoon

He also says the album’s title lends itself to three acts, as “motion picture storylines are in three acts. It made sense in that regard. It felt dramatic.”He understands that this approach will be challenging for some fans. But “in the end, it’s more of a worthwhile journey,” he says.Response to the project so far has been positive, and Jackson has noticed that fans sing along with the new music in concert. “That’s a good sign,” he says. “It’s cool to see.”Saint Motel’s show Monday night at Delmar Hall is sold out. The band will play all the songs from the project.The live show was designed to “put the audience inside a movie. We wanted to figure out how to be an immersive cinematic experience without just putting a big screen behind us,” Jackson says. “We make it more imaginative. We came up with this idea that’s pretty fun. I can’t give too much away, but the audience is definitely a part of the show.”What Saint Motel, Kolars • When 8 p.m. Monday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.