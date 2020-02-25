🔥Saint Frances🔥

Starring:

Braden Crothers, Charin Alvarez, Francis Guinan, H.B. Ward, Jim True-Frost, Kelly O’Sullivan, Laura T. Fisher, Lily Mojekwu, Marybeth Fisher, Max Lipchitz, Meighan Gerachis, Ramona Edith-Williams, Rebekah Ward, Vanesa Lavado, William Drain

Summary:

Flailing thirty-four-year-old Bridget (Kelly O'Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by a scene-stealing Ramona Edith-Williams). But an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication. To make matters worse, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances' moms. Amidst her tempestuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys and shit-shows of becoming a part of someone else's family.

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

106 min