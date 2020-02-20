🔥Sainsbury's staff given body cameras in bid to stop attacks in stores🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sainsbury’s has issued body cameras to staff at a number of UK stores over fears for its workers’ safety.

Members of staff at the supermarket’s Bedford Place Local store in Southampton will now sport the neck-worn recording device over concerns about a sharp rise in “uncontrolled” aggressive behaviour in the area.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson told the Standard the new safety measures had been rolled out in a small number of branches, but they were unable to release details of the other locations.

Meanwhile, Southampton residents have said the need for such systems was “shocking” and “extreme”.

Southampton’s Bedford Place Local store is trialing the new device (Google streetview)

The devices, which are worn on a string around the neck, can be switched on and off by staff to record audio and video. Sainsbury’s insists their introduction is legal and necessary to protect staff.

The spokesperson said: “We’ve recently introduced personal safety devices in our Bedford Place store. The safety of our customers and colleagues is extremely important to us and we regularly review the security measures in our stores.”

A local woman told the Daily Echo paper the need for the devices was “shocking”.

Lorraine Barter said: “It is shocking that this is necessary in what was once the most up market and desirable area of the city.”

It comes after Southampton business chiefs voiced fears that the city centre had become “lawless”.

Bosses at GO! Southampton Business Improvement District (BID) wrote to Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner earlier this month calling for a crime crackdown, according to the Daily Echo.

One BID member described the city centre as “lawless”, citing a sharp rise in “uncontrolled” aggressive begging, staff intimidation and public drug use in the city centre.

“We have been aware of the severe issues faced by the manager and staff at Sainsbury’s on Bedford Place for some time and have tried to support them,” said Giles Semper, executive director of GO! Southampton.

“It is no surprise that they have now had to resort to such extreme measures.”

A Hampshire Police spokesperson told the paper the body-worn cameras would provide the force with “helpful evidence” when investigating crimes, “much like CCTV.”