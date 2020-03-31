🔥Sainsbury's opening hours: Revised supermarket shopping times amid the coronavirus lockdown🔥

Sainsbury’s has revised its opening hours in a bid to keep store shelves stocked during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The retailer has reduced the number of hours its stores are open across the UK, and introduced limits on the amount of goods customers can buy.

Restrictions are in place on a number of items, meaning people are limited on what they are allowed to buy at one time, and opening hours are shorter as part of the nationwide measures.

Here are the steps Sainsbury’s has taken.

Sainsbury’s has altered its opening hours (PA Archive/PA Images)

What are the opening hours for Sainsbury’s?

A spokesman confirmed that all Sainsbury’s supermarkets will be open from 8am-8pm Monday-Saturday.

This includes those shops with an Argos store.

Sunday opening hours remain the same, as do opening hours at Sainsbury’s Local stores and petrol stations. Customers can check opening times of these here.

What item restrictions are in place?

Customers are limited to a maximum of three of any grocery products per person, and a maximum of two items on the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.

Do NHS staff and the elderly have special supermarket shopping times?

A special 30 minutes from 7.30am-8am is being reserved for NHS workers and social care workers from Monday to Saturday.

A special hour from 8am-9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday is being dedicated to the elderly.

Car parking charges have been suspended. The retailer is accommodating NHS staff car parking.

Can I order online?

You can order online, but priority access is being given to existing online customers who are classed as vulnerable.

The retailer says it is working with the government to identify those who are extremely vulnerable and shopped with them before.

Those who have received a letter from the NHS and registered on GOV.UK as extremely vulnerable will be prioritised for home delivery slots.