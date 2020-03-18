🔥Sainsbury's and Morrisons shares soar as grocers cheers business rates relief🔥

Supermarkets giants Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons today declared the business rates holiday revealed by the chancellor last night would save them a combined £1.6 billion.

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons saw their shares leap 7% despite another grim Covid-19 sell-off in wider financial markets.

They issued stock market announcements saying the moves could save them £567 million and £310 million respectively — last year’s business rates bill totals. Their stores accounted for around £500 million and £290 million of those bills.

Tesco shares slipped slightly and it did not release a figure to the stock market, but last year it was a huge £765 million.

Rishi Sunak last night unveiled a year-long exemption from rates for retailers, leisure and hospitality businesses among his £350 billion bailout package.

Business rates, calculated on the value of a company’s premises, are among the biggest fixed costs for retailers with physical stores as they have battled the rise of online shopping.

Retailers are seeking clarity on whether the “100% rates holiday” applies to just stores or all of their buildings and whether it is just in England or nationwide.

Sainsbury’s said: “We welcome the support for these businesses and we are awaiting further clarification on the details of this change.”

Morrisons chief operating officer Trevor Strain said: “Businesses and consumers are dealing with significant amounts of uncertainty. We welcome any measures that provide relief and liquidity and create confidence.”

The chain also called for competition law to be reviewed to allow retailers to work together to respond to the crisis. Retailers are forbidden from discussing subjects such as pricing, promotions and market share. Laws around delivery times have already been relaxed.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts added: “There will be legislation that works well around competition in peace time and not so well in war time.”

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose made further moves to cope with stockpiling. Sainsbury’s imposed new limits on buying goods, Waitrose drafted in extra staff and Tesco closed its largest stores, usually open 24 hours a day, between 10pm and 6am to allow for restocking and for staff to organise online orders.

Separately, Morrisons reported a 3% rise in annual profits to £408 million despite a 1.1% fall in total revenues to £17.5 billion. Same-store sales slipped 0.8% in a year hit by consumer uncertainty on Brexit and a general election during the key Christmas trading period. Same-store sales in the last six week advanced 5%, aided by a surge in sales due to stockpiling in the last two weeks.

Morrisons has introduced extra measures including screens to protect staff at checkouts and an hour’s trading from 9am to 10am where staff are dedicated to helping “vulnerable shoppers”. It stopped short of introducing the same measures as rival Sainsbury’s, which will only be open to elderly and “vulnerable” shoppers for the first hour or trading, and open an hour longer for others.

Potts added: “We are reminding customers that we need to shop responsibly, work together and just buy what we need there will be enough for everyone.”