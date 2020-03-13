Saga on Friday joined rivals in trying to limit the damage from the coronavirus outbreak by suspending its cruise trips in a move that will hit profits.

The cruises-to-insurance supplier for over-50s will suspend routes until May 1, affecting nine trips. Customers due to travel in the next six weeks will be offered a refund or credit for a future trip.

Saga, led by ex-Superdry boss Euan Sutherland, warned there will be a hit to cruise profits of between £10 million and £15 million in the year to January 2021.

It has a number of mitigating actions it will take, including reducing discretionary spend.

Shares in Saga slipped 0.4p, or 2.7%. to 14.6p, following today’s update which came just over a week after the company said it had seen a jump in cancellations for its tours and cruise trips.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said “travel stocks are still under pressure”, with a number of other firms continuing to grapple with the outbreak of the illness.

Shares in companies such as cruises giant Carnival dropped after the Government last night advised British nationals aged 70 and over, and those with underlying health conditions like chronic diseases and diabetes, not to travel on cruise ships.

Carnival fell 74.5p, more than 5%, to 1214.5p. It yesterday said it would halt journeys on all ships in its Princess Cruises line for two months because of the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile the Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures from tomorrow to the end of the month.

Leisure and entertainment giant Walt Disney Company will also close its theme park in Florida and its resort in Paris from this weekend.

The company said it made the decision “in the best interest of our guests and employees”.

Elsewhere today, budget airline easyJet said it will allow customers to transfer their flights to alternative dates or destinations without a change fee, as many countries have imposed travel restrictions.

The International Air Transport Association has warned the virus could cost the airline sector up to $113 billion in lost revenue from passengers this year.