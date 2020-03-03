🔥Safety fears will close Hammersmith Bridge to Boat Race crowds🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Spectators at the Boat Race will undoubtedly be struggling to watch it from Hammersmith Bridge this season due to safety concerns.

The annual varsity showdown between Oxford and Cambridge crews, attracts thousands along the way between Putney and Mortlake.

Hammersmith and Fulham council, who own the bridge, said police asked them to close it between 12am to 5pm on race day, Sunday March 29.

Which means that the bridge, which shut to vehicles last April and needs £120 million of repairs, your day to pedestrians and cyclists may also be closed for.

Spectators on Hammersmith Bridge watch the Women’s Boat Race (PA)

Transport for London is because of share information on a temporary walking and cycling bridge.

MPs are today urging the federal government to foot all of those other repair bill after £25 million of cash from TfL can be used up come early july.