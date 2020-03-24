🔥Sadler's Wells launches new free daily online dance classes and performances🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Families looking for a new activity to brighten up isolation can now get involved with Sadler’s Wells’ online dance workshops.

The renowned dance venue has launched a new online platform called Digital Stage, where it will present performances alongside classes created especially for children and older people to do at home.

The classes, which will be available from April 1, will be taught by artists from around the world.

Sadler’s Wells is releasing new filmed dance performances, which will launch on March 27, with one work being put out every week. BalletBoyz’s Deluxe will be the first, followed by new versions of Wilkie Branson’s TOM and Rumpelstiltskin by balletLORENT – all of which were supposed to run at the theatre over the next few weeks.

Dance films choreographed for the screen will also be added to the Digital Stage, including MADHEAD, a film directed by Ben Williams for the National Youth Dance Company.

Head over to sadlerswells.com to find out more.