🔥Sadiq Khan's ratings might not be brilliant, but they're alright🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The three leading candidates for the Mayoralty are Mr Doing Alright, Mr Who He, and Mr He’s Not From Round Here.

At least that’s how Londoners see them.

After four years in office, Londoners largely know what they think about their Mayor Sadiq Khan, and these impressions are more positive than negative. More Londoners thought he was strong (33 per cent) than weak (25 per cent); competent (43 per cent) rather than incompetent (25 per cent), honest (45 per cent) rather than dishonest (16 per cent), more in touch (40 per cent) than out of touch (30 per cent) and a “real Londoner” (47 per cent) rather than not (24 per cent).

These might not be brilliant ratings but they’re alright.

When we asked the same questions about the Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey, the most common response was a bemused shrug of the shoulders. The percentage saying Don’t Know to each of those questions ranged from 66 per cent to 74 per cent. It is quite an achievement to have been the Conservative candidate for 18 months and yet to have made so minor an impression. Of those who do have an opinion, more think positively about Mr Bailey than negatively, but in every case these people are dwarfed by those who just don’t have a clue about him.

Rory Stewart has made more of a splash in much less time. His Don’t Know scores are still pretty sizeable but are lower than Bailey’s, and those Londoners who have opinions about him tend to think positively. But there is one exception. Just 10 per cent think he is a real Londoner, whereas 23 per cent think not. Many Londoners have noticed that Mr Stewart’s campaign has come complete with its own carpet bag.