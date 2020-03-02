🔥Sadiq Khan: Primary schools should go water-only to help fight obesity🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

All primary schools in London should become “water-only” to help curb childhood obesity, the Mayor said today.

Southwark council is banning sugary drinks in its schools from April and has told them to offer pupils only water or milk.

Health experts believe that by making water more freely available students will be less likely to consume sweetened drinks.

Nearly 40 per cent of children aged 10 and 11 in London are classed as overweight or obese, one of the highest rates in Europe.

Sadiq Khan, who wants to halve the childhood obesity rate by 2030, today responded to recommendations in a City Hall child obesity taskforce report from last year that called for curbs on food offered by takeaways and greater availability of drinking water.

He said: “Making water freely available and introducing measures like ‘water-only’ in schools are some of the simple things we can do to not only tackle childhood obesity, but also improve behaviour and learning.

“I’m urging schools to follow Southwark’s example and adopt the policy to help improve the life chances of all young Londoners.”