🔥Sadio Mane's goal sees Liverpool win again but champions-elect were made to work by Norwich City🔥

In Pictures | Norwich vs Liverpool | 15/02/2020

Sadio Mane came off the bench to hit a late winner as Liverpool battled to a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki had the best chance of the first half when he was set up by Kenny McLean only to see his effort smothered by Alisson Becker as Liverpool struggled to find a way past the Norwich backline.

But the Reds turned up the heat in the second half with Tim Krul forced to make a fine double save to deny Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

With Norwich up against it, Alexander Tettey hit the post with a snapshot from the edge of the box to warn Liverpool of the threat on the counter.

Eventually, Liverpool’s pressure paid off when Jordan Henderson’s long ball forward found substitute Mane and the Senegalese forward fired home into the bottom corner.

Premier League table

Roberto Firmino should have added a second late on but the Brazilian fired wide from point-blank range before Pukki struck straight at Alisson.

The win puts Liverpool 25 points clear of Manchester City, who play West Ham on Wednesday and are now just five wins away from their first Premier League title.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-15T19:22:06.270Z

FULL TIME | Norwich 0-1 LiverpoolThey huffed, puffed and finally found a way through. They always do.Mane’s late strike is enough to give the Reds a 25-point lead at the top. They are 43 games unbeaten and now just 15 points from their first Premier League title. Norwich can be proud of that performance, though. A real battling display.

Photo: AP

2020-02-15T19:18:26.000Z

90 mins: Three minutes added on.Mane has been booked for kicking the ball away.

2020-02-15T19:18:02.000Z

89 mins: Pukki strikes at Alisson!Oh dear that could’ve been the moment.Pukki is sent through on goal but decides to hit from range and Alisson makes a comfortable save in the end.

2020-02-15T19:14:19.666Z

86 mins: Firmino… WIDE!That should’ve been game over. Alexander-Arnold sends in a dangerous low cross and the Brazilian fires wide. He usually buries those.

SUBS

2020-02-15T19:12:12.770Z

83 mins: Final change for Liverpool: the ever-reliable James Milner replaces Keita.

SUBS

2020-02-15T19:10:49.000Z

82 mins: Double change for Norwich as they chase the equaliser.Emi Buendia comes on for Rupp, Josip Drmic on for Tettey.

2020-02-15T19:09:20.000Z

80 mins: Well, it had been coming and Lewis almost allows Salah to nearly double the lead as the defender is caught dwelling in the corner, before recovering to make a tackle.

GOAL!

2020-02-15T19:06:02.956Z

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool | Sadio Mane 78’Finally, the Reds make the breakthrough and what a goal it is! Henderson floats a long ball forward to Mane, who brings it down beautifully and fires into the bottom corner.

Photo: Getty

2020-02-15T19:03:51.560Z

75 mins: This game is on a knife edge but Norwich are defending for their lives.And yet, you just feel Liverpool will find a way. They are looking very threatening indeed, with Salah seeing his cutback snuffed out by Hanley, who has been superb.

2020-02-15T19:00:33.390Z

72 mins: POST!Out of nowhere, Tettey tries to cross into the area and miscues his effort. But the wind takes it towards goal and it clangs against Alisson’s near post!So nearly the opener against the run of play.

2020-02-15T18:59:31.463Z

70 mins: Norwich can’t get out of their own box and Liverpool are knocking firmly at the door.A sublime little pass from Robertson finds Salah but there’s no red shirt able to get on the end of his cutback.

2020-02-15T18:54:42.230Z

66 mins: Close shave for Aarons!Luck favours the brave and the Norwich full-back is mightily fortunate here. He tries to get something on Robertson’s delivery but diverts it towards his own goal, and it clears the bar by inches.

2020-02-15T18:53:13.593Z

64 mins: Liverpool are throwing the kitchen sink!All of a sudden it’s become one-way traffic here as Salah sees his volley charged down and Tettey desperately clears Robertson’s cross.Will the Reds find a way through?

SUBS

2020-02-15T18:49:00.246Z

60 mins: Klopp has had enough and makes a double change.Wijnaldum and Chamberlain are hooked, with Fabinho and Mane coming on. Will the duo make the difference?

2020-02-15T18:47:13.000Z

58 mins: Fine double save from Krul!Super reactions from the flying Dutchman!Salah shows his skill to turn intricately inside the area and fire the snapshot, which Krul gets down to. He spills it and Keita looks poised to fire home the rebound but scuffs it, and Krul clutches the ball gratefully.

Photo: AP

2020-02-15T18:45:15.000Z

57 mins: Keita drive pushed over!Liverpool piece together a nice move from the left as Robertson feeds in Salah and his lay-off finds Keita. The midfielder decides to have a crack and hits it well from 25 yards, but Krul pushes it over the bar for a corner.From the resulting delivery, van Dijk heads straight at the Dutchman

2020-02-15T18:42:30.656Z

54 mins: Just as dangerous as Norwich look on the counter, Liverpool look just as menacing when opening them up.Robertson bursts down the left, has a look up and curls in a low cross to Firmino, who is inches away from getting on the end of it.

2020-02-15T18:40:25.876Z

51 mins: A loose pass from Henderson leaves Liverpool bare at the back as Pukki comes forward and his cutback to Cantwell is clever, but the captain makes up for his error with a timely interception.Seconds later, Cantwell links up with Duda in the right channel but can only shoot into the side netting. He’s been a thorn in the side so far.

2020-02-15T18:35:29.680Z

47 mins: Liverpool begin the half in the manner of a team that have been fired up by their manager with a super cross-field pass from Robertson to Alexander-Arnold.But the full-back’s floated cross gets caught up in the wind and Norwich clear without too much fuss.

KICK OFF

2020-02-15T18:32:53.256Z

SECOND HALFWe’re back underway at Carrow Road. A big 45 minutes ahead for both sides!No changes from either manager.

