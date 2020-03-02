🔥Rylan Clark-Neal hailed as a 'natural' as he makes Ready Steady Cook presenting debut🔥

Ready Steady Cook viewers praised Rylan Clark-Neal as he made his debut on the rebooted cooking show.

Clark-Neal, who recently helmed the reboot of Supermarket Sweep, took over from Ainsley Harriott as the presenter of the classic series, which previously aired from 1994 to 2010.

In keeping with the original series, the episode saw contestants Gemma and Brian pair up with chefs Mike Reid and Anna Haugh to face two timed cooking challenges.

The first challenge also stayed true to the original series, with the contestants presented with a bag of ingredients with a total cost of £7.50 and tasked with creating a meal.

Clark-Neal won over fans with the first episode of Ready Steady Cook (BBC / Endemol / Graeme Hunter)

The second challenge, however, was given a shake-up, with each pair given just 10 minutes to whip up a dish based on ingredients cards chosen by the audience.

Fans on Twitter hailed the star, 31, for his “natural” presenting style and praised his sense of humour.

Some even suggested that Harriott would feel proud to see Clark-Neal’s efforts on the show.

Others admitted that the revived series had left them feeling nostalgic for simpler times.

One of the most memorable aspects of the show hadn’t been changed, either: as ever, the studio audience had the power to decide on the overall winner, voting using the classic red tomato and green pepper cards.

Rylan Clark-Neal

The rebooted show has aimed to be one of the most sustainable food programmes on television, with an emphasis on minimising food waste and plastic use.

While contestants used to be presented with a plastic bag filled with ingredients, today’s episode saw them receive reusable totes with the red tomato and green pepper branding.

Ingredients have also been sourced from local suppliers where possible, favouring Fair Trade items, with a focus on seasonal produce to reduce food miles. Unused fruit and vegetables and non-perishable items will be donated to a local food bank.

Ready Steady Cook continues weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.