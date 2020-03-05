🔥Ryanair launch rescue fares for Flybe customers starting from £19.99🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Ryanair has announced rescue fares for customers affected by Flybe going into administration in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The fares start from £19.99 and will be available on five UK routes: Liverpool to Knock; Bournemouth to Dublin; Belfast to London Stansted; Bristol to Dublin and Belfast to Manchester.

Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said: “We are working with the CAA to accommodate passengers who may have been left stranded or have had their travel plans disrupted by the collapse of the airline. We again call for more robust and frequent stress tests on financially weak airlines and tour operators so customers are not the ones who suffer.

“Customers can fly at fares starting from just £19.99 until the end of April, and these rescue fares are on sale now until midnight Sunday 8 March.”

Flybe collapsed overnight due to a drop in demand caused by coronavirus, cancelling all flights and putting some 2,000 jobs at risk.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the airline said said:”All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect.

“If you are due to fly with Flybe DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline. Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.”

CEO Mark Anderson said in a statement: “The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets. Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.

“I thank all our partners and the communities we have been privileged to serve. Above all I would like to thank the Flybe team for their incredible commitment and dedication.”

