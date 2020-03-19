🔥Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Fighting For Rob Liefeld To Be Involved In Deadpool 3🔥

Now that Deadpool 3 is officially in active development under the Marvel Studios banner, fans are already excited at the prospect of the Merc with a Mouth either teaming up or facing off against the studio’s established roster of heroes. However, it isn’t going to be as easy as that. For one thing, Deadpool is a foul-mouthed, fourth-wall breaking character that’s fully aware that he’s the star of a comic book movie, and that definitely doesn’t fit into the established MCU template.

Another potential issue is going to be the rating, with both of Wade Wilson’s solo outings so far earning an R-rating, while Marvel operate strictly in the PG-13 realm. Outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger previously hinted that an R-rated MCU movie was a possibility, although there have also been rumors that Kevin Feige is pushing for a more-family friendly vision that fits the company’s established aesthetic.

We’ve already reported that there had been disagreements behind the scenes between Marvel and Deadpool’s creative driving force, star/producer/co-writer Ryan Reynolds, who is adamant that Deadpool 3 stays R-rated. A more adult take on the material certainly didn’t harm either movie at the box office, with the two earning over $1.5 billion combined.

Now, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that the threequel was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it – Ryan and Feige are at loggerheads once again. According to our intel, the Canadian actor wants Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld involved with Deadpool 3 in some capacity given his extensive knowledge of the character, but Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer isn’t into the idea and wants Reynolds to work with the team already in place at Marvel. He’s also said to not be a huge fan of Liefeld.

Of course, the comic book creator’s only credited involvement in the Deadpool franchise so far has been a ‘Special Thanks’ during the end credits, but his influence must stretch further than that if Ryan Reynolds is so keen to have him involved in shaping the creative direction of the upcoming third installment.