🔥Ryan Reynolds Posts Deadpool Clip To Encourage Social Distancing🔥

Ryan Reynolds has shown to have a pretty twisted sense of humor when it comes to certain situations, and most of the internet loves him for it. For some reason, he always seems to jump in with a quip at just the right moment. The same can now be said about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, during which the public is being asked to practice social distancing. In response to that, Reynolds has provided the perfect tweet.

Ryan Reynolds recently took to Twitter to post a clip from Deadpool 2 which features his own Wade Wilson and X-Man Colossus. In his cheeky way, the actor found a nice way to link the footage to the public’s attempts to give each other personal space. Check out the clip below:

The #QuaranTeenageWarhead is a perfect touch, and one that only Reynolds would think of. The actual scene centers on a visit that Wade Wilson takes to the X-Mansion, where he encounters both Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Thankfully, for Wade, there weren’t too many other X-Men around at the time. As funny as the clip is though, it does express many people’s feelings right now.

Don’t be fooled, though. Making jokes is far from the only thing Reynolds is doing to help out during these tough times. It was recently revealed that the actor would donate thirty percent of the proceeds from his Aviation Gin Brand to out of work bartenders affected by declining business.

With the coronavirus still spreading throughout the country, many are opting to self-quarantine and use social distancing to combat the virus. This extends to people working in the film and TV industries as well. Most know by now that many studios have been forced to halt production on their projects for health and safety reasons.

Reynolds is far from the first celebrity to speak up on the pandemic, as Tom Hanks was one of the first to publicly reveal his diagnosis and self-quarantine. Following his diagnosis, others like Idris Elba and Debi Mazar also took to social media to reveal that their statuses.

These celebrities are more are hoping to make a difference by helping to ease public concern about the disease and help advise them on the steps to keeping safe. For instance, Hanks has given constant updates since his diagnosis. Meanwhile, Rachel Matthews of Frozen II advised her fans via social media to seek help and guidance from verified sources.

The coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult not only for the entertainment industry but the world as a whole, and there’s no telling when things might return to normal. Until they do, you can count on CinemaBlend to keep you up to date on any new developments regarding the situation.