🔥Ryan Reynolds in talks to star in Dragon’s Lair movie on Netflix🔥

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) Ryan Reynolds might be starring in a Netflix movie adaptation of Dragon’s Lair, the popular video game from the 1980s.Ryan Reynolds is in talks with Netflix to star and produce a live-action movie adaptation of the 80s popular video game Dragon’s Lair, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.The video game was a pioneer of laserdisc technology. Upon its release in 1983, the game boasted superior graphics compared to the other video games that were available at the time.Dragon’s Lair’s story is centered around a knight, Dirk the Daring whose quest is to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and a wizard named Mordroc.Writers Dan and Kevin Hageman are set to write the script, and Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Don Bluth, Gary Goldman, and Jon Pomeroy will join Reynolds in the production of the adaptation. It was Don Bluth Studios that was responsible for the original video game’s superior graphics.Reynolds has been involved in two other game-related projects, Pokeman: Detective Pikachu and the upcoming Free Guy, in which he plays Guy, a bank teller that realizes he is a background character in a video game. He has been involved in two other Netflix films, 6 Underground and Red Notice, which he is filming with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Reynolds is also scheduled to be in two other movies, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Croods 2, both were set to release this year, but with the COVID-19 postponements of films, it is yet to be seen when these will be released.Netflix is doing a great job of pulling on our nostalgia heartstrings with original content like Stranger Things and also adding in lots of ’80s and ’90s shows and films that bring back great childhood memories. Dragon’s Lair is sure to do that for the gamers of the 80s.Dragon’s Lair even made an appearance in Stranger Things! Keep watching Netflix Life for more information on Dragon’s Lair and Reynolds involvement with the film.