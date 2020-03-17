🔥Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million to foodbanks as coronavirus crisis continues🔥

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have announced that they are donating $1 million to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.

These organisations help provide low-income families and vulnerable people with food and support – and are facing increased demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

Statements were posted on Reynolds’ and Lively’s Twitter accounts saying: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,

“Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

Reynolds also wrote in his tweet: “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Lively added in her statement: “Remember the love that can travel through all this.

“Communities are stepping up – shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children.

“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

“Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him,” she quipped.

Coronavirus has been officially declared a pandemic and claimed the lives of 7,180 people.

Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Cumming, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Josh Gad and Nick Lachey have also publicly shown their support for fans as the global crisis has worsened.