🔥Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after horror crash at the Daytona 500🔥

Ryan Newman is awake and speaking following his 190mph crash at the Daytona 500.

The American had been leading in the race’s final moments when he was clipped by Ryan Blaney, which sent his car into the wall, flipped him into the path of another driver and ended with his car upturned on track and in flames over the finishing line.

His family had previously said the 42-year-old’s injuries were not life threatening and in a statement overnight, Newman’s Rousch Fenway Racing team added: “Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

Ryan Newman NASCAR Daytona 500 Crash – In pictures

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country.

“They are grateful for the unwavering support of the Nascar community and beyond.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”