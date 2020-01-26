🔥Ruthless Cris Cyborg claims Bellator featherweight title from Julia Budd in four history-making rounds🔥

It was all about patience. A deep, hard, commanding patience. Cris Cyborg made history at Bellator 238 when she defeated Julia Budd by stoppage in four dominant rounds to become the first female fighter in history to claim belts in four weight divisions.
It was emphatic, vintage Cyborg, who has won world titles now in Bellator, Strikeforce, Invicta and The UFC.
“This was as good a Cyborg as we have seen against a champion who had not been beaten for eight years in Julia Budd,” said Bellator president Scott Coker. “When Cris fights to plan like this it is hard to see her being beaten.”
Some had perhaps written off Darrion Caldwell heading into his Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix last eight fight with Adam Borics, a rising force in MMA from Hungary. Caldwell had a mood about him around the event all week – which he translated into focus in this fight.
Borics came into Bellator 238 as an undefeated rising featherweight star, but had a steep learning curve fight with the former Bellator bantamweight champ Caldwell, who made the fight his own, to pick up a first-round submission.
With a berth against the highly-touted AJ McKee in the semifinals of the tournament at stake, it took Caldwell (15-3) just a move or two to make it his fight. He claimed the inside with head shots, and took Borics (14-1) to the mat, exerting a dominance from which the younger fighter could simply not recover.
Taking the back of his opponent, at the 2: 20 mark of Round 1, when Borics lifted his chin and Caldwell locked in a rear naked choke to secure the tap and a place in the last four of the tournament.
It was also announced at the event that on May 9, at the SAP Center in San Jose will host a Bellator a light heavyweight world championship bout featuring two-division Bellator champion Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) defending his 205-pound title against Russia’s Vadim Nemkov (11-2). Bader is also the Bellator heavyweight champion having defeated Fedor Emelianenko in the Grand Prix final last year.