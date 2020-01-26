🔥Ruthless Cris Cyborg claims Bellator featherweight title from Julia Budd in four history-making rounds🔥

Some had perhaps written off Darrion Caldwell heading into his Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix last eight fight with Adam Borics, a rising force in MMA from Hungary. Caldwell had a mood about him around the event all week – which he translated into focus in this fight.

Borics came into Bellator 238 as an undefeated rising featherweight star, but had a steep learning curve fight with the former Bellator bantamweight champ Caldwell, who made the fight his own, to pick up a first-round submission.

With a berth against the highly-touted AJ McKee in the semifinals of the tournament at stake, it took Caldwell (15-3) just a move or two to make it his fight. He claimed the inside with head shots, and took Borics (14-1) to the mat, exerting a dominance from which the younger fighter could simply not recover.