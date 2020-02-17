🔥Ruth Langsford in tears on This Morning as she recalls sister's suicide after Caroline Flack's death🔥

Ruth Langsford broke down in tears on This Morning as she spoke about her sister’s suicide during a discussion following Caroline Flack’s death.

Television presenter Flack, 40, was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north east London, on Saturday. A lawyer for the family said she had taken her own life.

During a segment on the ITV show on Monday, Langsford was tearful as she explained how her own family had been affected by suicide.

Her sister, Julia Johnson, 62, who had battled depression, was found dead by her husband Paul at their home in Surrey in June 2019.

The ITV host, 59, told viewers that her sister had died “after a long illness”, before an inquest ruled she had died by suicide.

Both Langsford and guest Nicola Thorp, a former Coronation Street star who appeared as a guest on the show, were emotional as they told how a person ending their own life is not a choice.

Thorp began: “A lot of people said she chose to end her life. Suicide is not a choice… suicide is something that happens when you do not have a choice left.”

Agreeing, Langsford added: “You believe you don’t have a choice – that’s the sad thing.

“And that’s the sad thing for people left behind, who say ‘so many people loved you, you did have a choice, you could have called me, you could have called mum’.”

Thorp then continued: “Exactly, yes. Caroline had even spoken herself about the fact she felt like a burden.

Caroline Flack died at her home in London on Saturday (AP)

“And I think it’s worth people knowing that is what’s going on in someone’s head who suffers from mental health issues, is that they feel like they’re a burden.”

Both of them then broke down and Thorp grabbed Langsford’s hand, before the host wiped away tears.

Langsford’s husband and co-presenter, Eamonn Holmes, then stepped in, telling audiences that the show’s phone-in would focus on depression and anxiety, as his wife tried to fight back tears.

Earlier in the show, while speaking to psychologist Emma Kenny, Langsford also described the importance of Flack’s family being provided with support to cope with their loss.

She said: “This happened in my family. I remember my shock at that. It’s the questions it leaves the families.”

Reeling off a list of questions family members may have, Langsford added: “I should have gone round. I should have phoned. I was going to go round. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer…

Ruth Langsford was visibly upset during the segment (ITV)

“You are left with the ‘what ifs’. It’s her family now that think will need so much help.”