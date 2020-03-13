Ruth Langsford will not be presenting This Morning today, after her husband Eamonn Holmes announced she was suffering from a mystery illness.

Holmes, 60, said that Langsford 59, was bowing out of their usual Friday presenting slot as she was too unwell to come into the London studio.

Instead, he will be hosting alongside This Morning regular Rochelle Humes.

Writing on Instagram, Holmes explained: “In for Ruth. The bad news is Ruth is a bit under the weather today. The good news is Rochelle and I will pair up again.”

He added Humes was “a delightful friend and colleague and always a joy to be around.”

This is not the first time Humes, 30, has filled in for Langsford, with the former The Saturdays singer stepping in last month at the last minute.

Holmes joked at the time: “If you’re thinking Ruth looks very well today, it’s Rochelle,” before adding that Langsford was working on another project,

Holmes and Langsford have been a regular This Morning double act since 2009, with fans loving their cheeky on-screen banter.

Well-wishers sent their love to poorly Langsford on Instagram.

“Get well soon, Ruth,” wrote one fan. “Wishing you a speedy recovery!”

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.