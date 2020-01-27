🔥Rustling gangs are stealing sheepdogs to help them with night-time animal raids, NFU warns🔥

Rustling gangs are stealing sheep dogs to help them take up to 100 animals a night during lucrative raids, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has warned.
Livestock worth £3million were stolen from UK farms last year, with large-scale sheep thefts fuelling the surge, according to rural insurer NFU Mutual.
It is now commonplace for 50 to 100 sheep to be stolen in a single raid by thieves who use working sheepdogs to round up large numbers to be driven away in the back of their lorries.
Once seen as an opportunistic crime, the NFU said that rustling gangs have become increasingly organised as they look to make huge profits from selling the animals on illegally.
Rustling has become the most costly crime for the UK’s farming sector after agricultural vehicles and machinery theft, the latest NFU Mutual claims figures revealed.
It is estimated that a single sheep is worth £100, and a trained sheepdog around £1,500 on the black market.
The NFU dealt with a recent case of a working sheep dog, stolen from Leicestershire, that was worth between £4,000 and £5,000.
Rebecca Davidson, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Rustling has always been an aspect of farming but ten years ago we would rarely see claims of more than a dozen sheep taken in one go. We are now regularly getting reports of fifty to a hundred sheep being taken in a single raid and it is devastating for farmers as they deal with the aftermath.
“As well as causing untold suffering to sheep, which may be in lamb when they are stolen, rustling is causing high levels of anxiety for farmers who have built up their flocks over many years.”
As police response times for rural offences worsen, NFU mutual have advised farmers to consider using “high-tech marking systems” to tag a sheep’s fleece in case it goes missing.
The insurer has also encouraged them to graze livestock in fields away from roads when possible and to join a local rural watch scheme to share information about suspicious activity.