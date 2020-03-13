Russian Doll – Credit: Netflix Production has been delayed on Russian Doll season 2. The Netflix original series starring Natasha Lyonne was supposed to start filming soon.Russian Doll starring Natasha Lyonne has postponed production on season 2 because of the coronavirus, according to a report from Deadline.Production on season 2 was supposed to start sometime this spring. Deadline did not announce when the show will begin filming again.Universal Television, which produces Russian Doll, has also postponed production on two other shows, Rutherford Falls and Little America, according to the report.The Deadline report also notes that production on these shows have been postponed because they each require filming in different countries. We don’t know when or where they were planning to film.As far as I can tell, this is the first Netflix original series that will be delayed because of the coronavirus. There could be other shows and movies that changed production sites or moved shoots around. We just haven’t heard about them yet.Recently, Riverdale, which is a Netflix original series outside of the United States, suspended production after a member of the crew had spent time around a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report. We don’t know how long filming on that show will be suspended.At the time of publishing, it’s too hard to tell how these delays will impact the release date for the new season of Russian Doll. According to the Deadline report, these Universal TV shows did not have any release date scheduled, and they weren’t on any kind of strict production timeline. It can be assumed that Netflix would have scheduled the release date depending on how filming went.Obviously, we can expect to wait a little bit longer for the series now. It was always going to be a long wait anyway. Netflix usually waits four to six months after production has ended to release the new season of a new series. And, that’s when we’ll likely see Russian Doll season 2.It’s too difficult to make a prediction with all the uncertainty. We’ll be sure to let you know more about Russian Doll season 2 as soon as we find out new information.