🔥Russia ramps up coronavirus controls, bans public events, closes schools🔥

Employees wearing protective face masks clean and disinfect a subway train, within measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday stepped up efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus by banning major sports in the united states and by shutting state schools and limited gatherings of individuals in the administrative centre.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin prohibited all outdoor events and limited public indoor events to only 50 people until April 10, he said in a post on his personal website, citing the necessity to fortify the city’s quarantine measures.

The amount of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia rose to 93 on Monday, but no deaths have already been reported yet.

Russia said it could cancel all sports from Monday, while Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin ordered all educational and scientific institutions under his department’s jurisdiction to strengthen sanitary and precautionary measures contrary to the spread of coronavirus.

In Moscow, Sobyanin said that constant state schools, sports schools and additional education institutions in the town will be closed from March 21 until April 12.

Sobyanin also widened Moscow’s set of countries that new arrivals are obliged to invest 14 days in self-isolation to add all Europe and america.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin previously Monday introduced a raft of measures targeted at limiting harm to the economy, including an anti-crisis fund of 300 billion rubles ($4 billion).

Russia and Armenia decided to restrict passenger traffic between your two countries, while Mishustin also said Russia would stop the movement of individuals across its border with Belarus.