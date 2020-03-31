🔥Russell Crowe reveals Johnny Vegas is delivering food during coronavirus crisis🔥

Russell Crowe has revealed comedian Johnny Vegas will be delivering food and medicine to people in need of help in his home town of St Helens during the coronavirus crisis.

The actor, 55, shed some light on his unexpected friendship with the Merseyside comic, 49, as he raised awareness for his new charity initiative.

The bearded New Zealander shared a video on Twitter, relaying a message from his friend asking for people who need assistance to call a helpline.

He said: “G’day folks, how are you doing? This is a message on behalf of my old mate Johnny Vegas.

“If you’re in the St Helens area and you’re having trouble getting food deliveries from your local supermarket, if you’re NHS staff, a key worker, elderly, isolating, vulnerable, call this number – 01744 881881.

“The Steve Prescott Foundation and the Blackbrook rugby league team have set up a delivery service and they can help you out, they can pick up your shopping, they can maybe even pick up your medicine.

“One of the delivery workers is going be Johnny Vegas though, so expect to lose every second or third biscuit.”

He finished with an impression of Vegas.

The Steve Prescott Foundation raises funds for the Christie Cancer Hospital, Try Assist Fund & SPF Special Causes Fund.

Vegas shared Crowe’s video on Twitter, describing his friend as a “legend.”

“On behalf of St. Helens, @sthelenscouncil & all voluntary groups involved with #StHelensComeTogether the @EcclestonArms @StevePrescott1 team just wanna say a HUGE thank you @russellcrowe for helping get our message out there #legend #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe,” he wrote.

The unlikely duo appear to have bonded over their mutual love of rugby league after Crowe famously turned down the opportunity to present an award at the Oscars in 2015 in order to watch his team South Sydney Rabbitohs play in Vegas’ hometown of St Helens.

Vegas designed a t-shirt nodding to Crowe’s visit that year for Comic Relief, which read: “The Oscars? Nah, I’d rather be in St. Helens.”

With additional reporting by Press Association