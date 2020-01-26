🔥RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour praises rival shows for including trans and AFAB performers amid inclusivity debate🔥

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Sasha Velour has praised the show’s rivals for offering a platform for more inclusive drag – as she prepares to launch her own.

The season nine winner has spoken out about the need to have more representation of the LGBTQ+ community on the show’s run, but admits that it’s highly unlikely that it will happen any time soon.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk before the announcement of the season 12 queens – which in itself sparked previous contestants demanding better representation for trans queens, Sasha spoke to us about the future of drag in the mainstream and how the show has its place in defining that.

Sasha told us: ‘The thing people love about Drag Race, is that the UK one was virtually identical to the US one was like.

‘It’s almost like a stock-type – you could write a parody of Drag Race and I love that. That’s what people love about it.

‘But I think the question of whether drag itself needs to contain, and have space for a drag kings, and queens, and AFAB and drag performers, the question’s already answered. It’s absolutely, yes,’ they declared.

‘It’s already part of the best live drag shows, already playing a role, and has always been playing a role, in drag communities.’

So what about Drag Race? Arguably the most mainstream platform up-and-coming performers can find themselves on? Will there ever be room there for more inclusive contestants?

‘Will Drag Race make room? I don’t see it,’ they admitted. ‘But can there be other platforms that showcase a more full and truthful view of drag? Absolutely.

‘I think there has to be and I see those starting to happen. It’s like the Boulet Brothers had the first Drag King winner – spoiler – on their season of Dragula, and then I’m coming out with a show called Nightgowns this Spring, that showcases all the different types of performers, with a focus on performance.’

On top of launching their own show, which will come to streaming service Quibi later this year, Sasha is also touring the UK with their Smoke and Mirrors tour – and promises lots of mysticality and ‘explosions into rose petals, like she’s want to do.’

Over on Drag Race, Detox has told the show to ‘stop feigning inclusivity’ as the new cast was revealed.

While many contestants have since come out as transgender following their time on the show (with season two star Sonique even coming out to the world as transgender during the season’s reunion special), there have been less than a handful openly trans during their time on the show.

Out of the 140 queens to grace the work room, Sasha’s season nine co-star Peppermint became the first star to openly compete as transgender three seasons ago.

Gia Gunn, who competed in season 4, also returned to All Stars 4 in 2019, this time competing as a woman, marking the first contestant in the show’s entire run to do so.

Sasha’s Smoke and Mirrors tour heads to the UK this March.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour reveals fan fights have sparked rifts between queens

MORE: Strictly’s Michelle Visage gets her rightful mash-up with Drag Race’s Sasha Velour





