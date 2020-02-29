🔥Runaway slave, sans raft, travels America in new novel by Heat-Moon🔥

“O America: Discovery in a New Land”A novel by William Least Heat-MoonPublished by University of Missouri Press, 337 pages, $29.95

Many of us read Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” three times in our classroom years. In grade school, we sailed through it as an adventure story. In high school, the book became an American history lesson about the evils of slavery. And in college literature classes, the professors taught the book as a treatise on the philosophy of freedom.Now comes another Missouri writer, William Least Heat-Moon, who lives near Columbia in Boone County. In “O America: Discovery in a New Land,” this author will make readers think of Twain’s tale, given its plot about a runaway slave with a white cohort.But Heat-Moon’s white character has little in common with Huck Finn. The new white character is Nathaniel Trennant, who has left his medical practice in London to tour America and take notes on what he sees. But at an inn early in his tour, he finds in his room a man hiding from a particularly nasty hunter of runaway slaves.The doctor decides to help the black man — Nicodemus, nicknamed Deems, whose educational level tops that of many of the rough and rugged white Americans he encounters in this book. The slave and the doctor set off westward, first by steamboat and later, past St. Louis, on horseback. Heat-Moon, best-known for his own memoir “Blue Highways,” sets his characters off on their fictional journey over challenging terrain.Twain may have had an easier time with his book, narrated by Huck, given that Twain grew up in the time and place of which he writes. Heat-Moon sets his tale in 1848 and must tell it in the very proper English of the educated doctor. He seems to pull it off, as in the doctor’s take on a snobbish woman aboard a steamboat: “To go forth with one’s nose in the air may provide a fine view of Heaven but leaves unseen the earth one treads.”