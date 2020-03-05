run-this-town

Starring:

Ben Platt, Damian Lewis, David Eisner, Genevieve Kang, Gil Bellows, Hamza Haq, Jennifer Ehle, Justin Kelly, Lauren Collins, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Rebecca Liddiard, Scott Speedman

Summary:

A young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate adult life. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal’sA young journalist and a young political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life political scandal as they struggle to navigate adult life. Like all their friends, Bram and Kamal are struggling to climb the ladders at their respective workplaces: Bram at a newspaper, Kamal at City Hall. When Bram learns of a scandal involving Kamal’s larger-than-life boss, he seizes the moment to advance his career. Meanwhile, Kamal grapples with containing the story while maintaining his integrity.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

R

Runtime:
99 min

