🔥Rugby Football League and Super League suspended until April 3 amid coronavirus concerns🔥

The Rugby Football League and Super League have suspended all scheduled matches until April 3 at the very least as the coronavirus outbreak continues to have a significant impact on sport.

A number of games were played as scheduled over the weekend, the RFL insisting they were “following the government’s guidance”.

Club and competition officials met earlier today to discuss the topic at hand, with a number of sports having already posptoned any match action.

The decision was made to suspend play at all levels of the game, with RFL and Super League members to reconvene closer to April to discuss the next steps.

Boris Johnson today revealed large gatherings no longer have the government’s support, while stating people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and any unnecessary travel or contact with others.

(Getty Images)

A joint statement was given by Robert Elstone, the executive chairman of Super League Europe, and Ralph Rimmer, CEO of the Rugby Football League.

The Statement read: “These are unprecedented times, and they present significant financial and commercial implications for Rugby League, which will be further considered during the period of suspension.

“Super League is also an international competition, and consideration has to be given to our clubs in Canada and France, particularly around travel restrictions and scheduling fixtures.

“Player welfare and maintaining the integrity of the competition are key concerns moving forward. Equally our responsibilities to Rugby League communities remain front of mind for all of us.

“The whole country is facing major challenges – and the support of our fans, partners and stakeholders is needed now more than ever before.”

Also on Monday, the RFU, who oversee the sport’s other code, rugby union, suspended all activity at all levels of the game, from community to professional level.

An RFU statement said: “The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

“Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.

“The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.”