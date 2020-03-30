🔥Rugby commentator Nick Heath becomes comedy hit with spoof voiceovers of everyday London life🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A rugby commentator has become a comedy hit online by posting sports-style commentary over videos of everyday life.

Nick Heath, from Tooting, south London, who has worked with the BBC and Sky, saw his professional freelance work drying up as fixtures were cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But he has kept his hand in with hammed-up voiceovers, adding the drama of competitive sport to mundane goings-on from his local area.

He has posted them on Twitter with the hashtag #lifecommentary.

Mr Heath has been inundated with messages of support, applauding him for keeping spirits up during the crisis.

Nick Heath, from Tooting, south London, has been inundated with messages, thanking him for the light-hearted content

Highlights include humdrum scenes of crossing the road turned into an athletics dash, competitive market vegetable buying and an “international 4×4 pushchair formation final” between mums in the park.

He credits the style with “osmosis” from greats such as Brian Moore, Gerald Sinstadt and David Coleman – with “a good few spoonfuls of Alan Partridge” for “a healthy dose of parody”.

Most of the videos were shot in London before the latest restrictions were introduced.

Mr Heath, 41, said: “It seems to be providing a bit of levity, whether it’s for frontline healthcare keyworkers or other people who are just finding the current time particularly anxious.

“They’re letting me know how much I’m bringing a smile and a belly laugh to their lives, which is a lovely gift to be giving people.”

He is asking for support at paypal.me/rugbymedia.