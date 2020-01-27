🔥RUC man gave me gun for Milltown massacre attack, says Michael Stone🔥

Milltown massacre gunman Michael Stone has told the Police Ombudsman that the weapon used in the attack was given to him by an RUC officer who was also in the UDA.

However the loyalist – who is serving a 30-year jail sentence for a sectarian murder campaign – insists his rogue cop contact had no idea what the police-issue Ruger revolver was to be used for.

The gun ended up being seized by republicans who chased after Stone following the cemetery slaughter.

The UDA killer also claims that IRA veteran Seanna Walsh, who was among this group, tried to shoot him in the head with the weapon but it jammed. Mr Walsh, now a Sinn Fein councillor in Belfast, refused to respond to Sunday Life inquiries about the allegation.

This newspaper further understands that the RUC officer who Stone says provided him with the Ruger took his own life in 1989, the year after the Milltown attack that claimed three lives. His name has been passed to the Police Ombudsman.

When asked if its investigators met and took statements from Stone, a spokesman for Marie Anderson’s office said: “We often speak to a range of people when following lines of inquiry in our investigations.

“These discussions are confidential and we would not wish to identify in public anyone who has provided us with information.”