🔥Ruben Loftus-Cheek provides huge Chelsea boost in U23s victory vs Everton🔥

Ruben Loftus-Cheek handed Frank Lampard a significant boost on Monday night as the Chelsea midfielder stepped up his comeback from injury.

Loftus-Cheek, 24, has had to watch the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham thrive under Lampard after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon prior to Arsenal’s Europa League final triumph over Arsenal.

The Englishman had not completed a full 90 minutes since May, but managed to do so as Chelsea U23’s battled to a 1-0 win against Everton, Loftus-Cheek winning a crucial penalty that proved decisive.

There was cause for concern when Loftus-Cheek went down after a nasty challenge, but he was able to return to action after receiving treatment.

Lampard, in particular, will be pleased with Loftus-Cheek’s performance, Chelsea currently without Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Ngolo Kante.

(Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed 90 minutes for the first time since May via Getty Images)

After nine months out and without any senior minutes to his name under Lampard, Loftus-Cheek’s progress will have to be monitored carefully.

But with a tight battle for the top four to come, alongside Euro 2020 fast approaching, the midfielder’s comeback to fitness could not be any more timely.