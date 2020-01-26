🔥Royals plan for return of ‘fragile’ couple🔥

Senior royals are drawing up contingency plans to provide Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a haven in the UK amid fears the paparazzi in Canada could drive the couple back to England.

Sources close to the family claimed Prince Charles and Prince William had “reached out” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to say the couple could return to the UK without having to resume their official royal duties, The Sun reports.

According to the Sunday Times, courtiers fear the pressure of the media on Vancouver Island will have a negative impact on the couple.

A source close to the Royal Family, said: “The palace are very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family.

“They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: ‘Can we come back under your wing?’”

media_camera Harry and Meghan have left the building. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

Prince Harry and Meghan have issued a harassment warning to photographers after they said there have been attempts to photograph them inside their home using long range lenses.

Meghan was photographed while out walking with the couple’s son, Archie, and her two dogs.

Lawyers for the couple claim the photos were taken without her consent and that the photographer was hiding in the bushes and spying on her.

Under the new agreement Harry and Meghan will have to repay the $4.5 million spent on Frogmore Cottage by taxpayers and it “will remain their UK family home”.

The source added: “You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them.

“They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.

“This is a looking ahead thing. There’s no timeline here.

“But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back,” the source added.

media_camera Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018. Picture: John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP

The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from their senior roles in the Royal Family.

The Sussexes said they will split their time between the two countries.

They will now be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family”.

