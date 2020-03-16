🔥Royal wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason: 'It would be amazing to collaborate with Dave'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Royal wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has said he hopes to do a collaboration with rapper Dave.

The 20-year-old became a household name after an estimated 1.9 billion people watched him play at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.

His latest album, Elgar, released in January, saw him become the first cellist to reach the top 10 of the UK official albums chart.

He was due to play on the same bill as the rapper, 21, at a private event in London last week but it was cancelled due to concerns around coronavirus.

Kanneh-Mason, who is studying at the Royal Academy of Music and living in West Hampstead with friends, said: “I love what [Dave’s] doing and if what I do could somehow be a part of it, it would be amazing.

“His Brits performance was mind blowing stuff. I would want to do anything with him.

“I love the poetry of his music.”

London’s best music venues, in pictures

Kanneh-Mason spoke as he led a musical workshop with aspiring young cellists at Ashmole Primary School in Vauxhall. He also performed for the children and parents with cellist Guy Johnston, a former winner of the BBC young musician of the year award.

It was the third session in a London primary in a week for Kanneh-Mason, who is ambassador for charity London Music Masters (LMM), which helps children from economically disadvantaged boroughs have access to good music education.

He said: “I feel it’s a responsibility to pass on what I’ve learned.”

LMM CEO, Rob Adediran, said: “They’ve come into the children’s space… this is the artists saying ‘you’re worth our time and we are going to come and hang out with you’.”

The cellist now plans to focus on playing concerts around the world, travelling to the US this week with London’s pioneering Chineke! Orchestra on its first ever tour of America.