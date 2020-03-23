🔥Royal park visitors warned during coronavirus crisis: Stop crowding or lose access🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London’s great parks will be closed to the public within days if people continue to crowd within their gates in breach of emergency coronavirus rules, the chairman of Royal Parks said today.

Loyd Grossman said millions would lose access to the eight green spaces run by the body if families and young people continue to socialise as normal.

Last night Hammersmith and Fulham became the first borough to declare parks and playgrounds shut, while London Councils, the umbrella group of the 32 boroughs, said play areas, tennis courts, toilets and coffee stalls would close if advice was not followed.

Mr Grossman said: “We have seen gatherings of quite big groups at the weekend. If people do not adhere to the guidelines, then we will have to consider closing the parks.

Deserted London during Coronavirus – In pictures

“It’s difficult because people really need to be able to go out and have some greenery and outside space.”

The roads that run through Richmond, Greenwich and Bushy parks were closed to traffic yesterday to limit the crowding problem.

Cyclists and walkers still have access for now.

One idea being canvassed among council leaders was to appoint stewards to limit access and reduce crowding, or to intervene when people cluster together.