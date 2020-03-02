🔥Royal Mint unveils gold Jame Bond coin worth £7k🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new collector’s edition James Bond coin valued at £7,000 has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The seven-kilo gold coin features an engraving of an Aston Martin DB5 with its famous BMT 216A number plate, surrounded by a gun barrel.

It is the largest coin with the highest face value ever produced by the Royal Mint in its 1,100-year history and the piece measures 185mm in diameter.

It was created using engraving machines before being hand-polished and was launched ahead of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The coin was launched in line with the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die

It is part of a collection that includes a smaller two-kilo gold coin with a denomination of £2,000, which has a recommended retail price of £129,990.

The world’s first James Bond precious metal bars, which are available in gold and silver, are also included in the new collection.

Coins from the James Bond coin collection are displayed ahead of the release of the 25th James Bond film (PA)

They feature all 25 Bond film titles and will be available to purchase from mid-March.

Laura Clancy, who designed the seven-kilo coin, said: “When the opportunity to design a Bond coin came along, I had to take on the challenge.

Designer Laura Clancy poses with a replica of the James Bond 007 Special Issue Seven-Kilo coin (REUTERS)

“I’ve found it an incredible privilege – my career high to date and my most successful project.”

As well as the larger coins, the Bond collection also features three additional designs in gold and silver which, when placed together, reveal the famous 007 motif.

James Bond 007 Special Issue coin in its case (The Royal Mint)

The first coin from the series has the profile of the classic Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5.

The two remaining coins feature the submarine car from The Spy Who Loved Me and James Bond’s iconic jacket and bow tie.

Royal Mint designer Laura Clancy holding the coin she designed. (PA)

The cheapest coin from the collection, which has a face value of £5 and is made from cupronickel, has a retail price of £13.

No Time To Die, which features Daniel Craig in his final outing as the secret agent, will be in cinemas in the UK from April 2 this year